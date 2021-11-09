CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

QAnon believers who flocked to Dallas to see JFK Jr. reappear are refusing to leave, saying they want to set up a permanent HQ there

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
A "Q" sign at a Trump campaign rally. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A group of QAnon supporters who gathered in Dallas, Texas, last week in the hopes of watching John F. Kennedy Jr.— who died in 1999 — reappear are refusing to leave the city and considering setting up a permanent base there, Vice News reported.

Images taken on Saturday by the freelance journalist Steven Monacelli showed dozens of supporters meeting up in Dealey Plaza ⁠— the site of the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the father of Kennedy Jr. ⁠— for the second time in two weeks.

One photo showed the adherents of the online conspiracy theory making the shape of a gigantic "Q."

The group appeared to be smaller than the hundreds who gathered at Dealey Plaza on November 2 to watch what they thought would be Kennedy Jr. coming back from the dead and announcing his run for the White House in 2024 with former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy Jr. died with his wife and her sister in a plane crash in 1999. He did not reappear on November 2, nor at the weekend.

—steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) November 6, 2021

But despite Kennedy Jr.'s no-show, some of the QAnon followers who traveled to Dallas from other parts of the country decided to extend their stay at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Vice News reported.

This is partly because Michael Brian Protzman, a prominent QAnon supporter who helped organize the gatherings, said on Telegram that Dallas was the group's "promised land," Vice News reported, citing an audio message it obtained.

Protzman, who goes by the name of Negative48 on Telegram, told his 105,000 followers that a QAnon rapper known as Pryme Minister — real name Randell Moody — offered the use of a property in the city that could act as a permanent headquarters for the group, Vice News reported.

Protzman did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

QAnon is a fictional right-wing conspiracy theory that alleges Trump is fighting a "deep state" cabal of human traffickers.

No one has stepped forward as the official leader or founder of the group. However, Protzman has created a cult within the QAnon movement, where his followers refer to him as a godlike figure, according to Vice News.

He now uses his large following on Telegram to spread fantastical mythology that has convinced many that Kennedy Jr. is the Archangel Michael, and Trump the Holy Spirit, Vice News reported.

Otis Ziggenhorn
4d ago

I say that I’m Q! I command you all to believe that JFK jr. will reappear in Moscow. You must all leave the United States immediately and travel to Moscow. This I command!!! Signed, Q

Theresa Evans
4d ago

These people are seriously delusional! They should be under psychiatric care! Wonder if it is safe for them to even be on the streets..in public atmosphere!

Brenton Sailor
4d ago

I heard that Elvis is going to reappear as well and assume the office of Secretary of State, Marilyn Monroe the true first lady and Tupac the Secretary of Defense, just wait you'll see😉😉

Esquire

TGIF! QAnon Believers Are Saying Keith Richards is JFK Jr. In Disguise

When the words "QAnon" and "theory" come up together in the same sentence, odds are that nothing good is going to come of it, and ignoring it is a perfectly wise course of action. But every once in a while, there's a whole new level of extraterrestrial that we simply must shout out for entertainment's sake. Here's what happened: After a sect of QAnon believers failed to predict the return of (the very deceased) John F. Kennedy Jr. at a Dallas gathering at Dealey Plaza, the group explained the misstep with the theory that JFK Jr. is actually still alive and disguised as Keith Richards, performing at a concert that happened later that evening.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
