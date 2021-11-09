CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paul Gosar controversy puts pressure on Republican leaders

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Paul Gosar did not need a new controversy. The Arizona Republican had already earned a reputation as one of Congress' most notorious members, having been condemned for his associations with white nationalists, his praise for insurrectionist rioters, and his anti-election efforts. It's against this backdrop that NBC News...

Comments / 333

bluebirds
4d ago

Censure is not enough! Any ordinary person would be fired on the spot! Cartoon?? Well maybe he should not have put real faces on it! Wonder why there is so much hate and violence !!?? McCarthy! Do you have a spine yet??

Reply(38)
193
DR Just me
4d ago

His own sister said his mind has become a mixed salad. That she thinks he has a brain disorder. She’s ashamed on the recent comic on Twitter and can’t believe the left it on there. This is unbelievable and MCCarthy does nothing. He should be stripped of all committees and removed from office. Any one else would be removed.

Reply(21)
123
pa user29
4d ago

Hopefully the secret service pays him a visit because he threaten to kill AOC and President Biden, he needs to be removed and charged with terroristic threats

Reply(3)
80
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
POTUS
Business Insider

Rep. Liz Cheney says House Republican leadership has 'lost their moral compass' over their silence on 'avowed white nationalist' Rep. Paul Gosar's violent AOC video

Rep. Paul Gosar faces censure by the House after he posted an anime video depicting him killing AOC. Rep. Cheney said that House GOP leadership had "lost their moral compass" for their silence on the video. Cheney called Gosar was an "avowed white nationalist" and said Kevin McCarthy had a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

Republicans and Democrats contemplate a future without Donald Trump

Let's assume you have spent at least a few minutes this week thinking about former President Donald Trump or something he has said or done. So ask yourself: Did anything seem different? Was it the same thought process with the same attitude as when you thought of him, say, two weeks ago?
POTUS
Washington Post

House Republicans put party over country, once again

The past week has brought yet more alarming evidence of the extremism that has come to define the House Republican caucus. On one hand, a growing list of Republicans seeks to punish 13 of their colleagues who broke ranks to vote for an infrastructure bill — a bill that a bipartisan group of senators negotiated and that 19 Republican senators joined all 50 Democrats in voting to pass in August. The House Republicans’ chief objection to a bill that addresses long-needed investments in roads, rails and ports is that it gave a win to President Biden. Punishments against GOP members who voted for it could include removing them from their committees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Republicans aren’t ready for Trump-style ‘fraud’ claims in GOP primaries

Douglas Heye, a former Republican National Committee communications director, was deputy chief of staff to former House majority leader Eric Cantor. Months after the electoral college vote was certified and Joe Biden inaugurated, Republicans are still being forced to look backward to 2020. Attempts by Donald Trump’s acolytes to audit or overturn results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin continue, and the former president urges these on — calling last year’s free and fair elections an insurrection and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, a similar thing has happened in at least one 2021 election: While former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has urged Republicans to accept reality and move forward, unsuccessful New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli was still refusing to concede a week after a race that every news organization had called for his opponent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off View Fight Over Paul Gosar’s AOC Murder Fantasy

Whoopi Goldberg cut off a segment of The View as panelists Joy Behar and Morgan Ortagus fought over the coarsening state of political discourse in America. On Tuesday, The View discussed Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) decision to tweet out a spoof anime portrayal of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and preparing to attack President Joe Biden. The video has drawn a great deal of condemnation, and Goldberg wondered if Gosar should “expect a visit from the Secret Service.”
TV & VIDEOS
MSNBC

McCarthy isn't the only Republican who's been silent about Gosar

As congressional Democrats move forward with plans to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, much of the attention in recent days has been on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has options for dealing with the far-right Arizonan, but who's instead said nothing. If the would-be House Speaker is looking for...
CONGRESS & COURTS

