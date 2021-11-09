Inside the battle that's brewing as psychedelic companies fight for patent rights
A battle is brewing among psychedelics companies as they fight for investors, funding, and viable treatments. There's billions on the line.
- The nascent psychedelics industry is headed toward a reckoning.
- Experts say a slew of patent disclosures could determine the winners and losers of the space.
- That may also set off a wave of M&A as companies vie to win market share.
