CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Inside the battle that's brewing as psychedelic companies fight for patent rights

By Leah Rosenbaum
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOgdJ_0cr9SVlJ00

A battle is brewing among psychedelics companies as they fight for investors, funding, and viable treatments. There's billions on the line.

  • The nascent psychedelics industry is headed toward a reckoning.
  • Experts say a slew of patent disclosures could determine the winners and losers of the space.
  • That may also set off a wave of M&A as companies vie to win market share.

One chart shows the most common side effects for kids after each dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

  • The chart below shows the most common side effects for kids after each dose.

White House chief of staff 'confident' Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be upheld after federal appeals court halted it

  • White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain said Sunday he was "confident" Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate would be upheld.
  • A federal appeals court temporarily halted the federal mandate on Saturday.
  • Klain said if OSHA could legally require hard hats, it should be able to require COVID-19 vaccines.

Comments / 1

Related
cannin.com

Psychedelic Stocks: Nova Mentis Files Genetic Disease Patent

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) (“NOVA” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce that it has filed a genetic neuroinflammatory disease patent which describes a diagnostic/therapeutic combination of mRNA molecules that encode proteins involved in the development of neurogenerative diseases, including fragile X syndrome (FXS) and autism spectrum disorders (ASD).
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bright Minds Biosciences: Newest Psychedelics Company To Join The Nasdaq

Wall Street is welcoming yet another company working with psychedelic molecules for mental health and neurological treatments. Bright Minds Biosciences (CSE:DRUG) received approval on Wednesday to effectively list its stock on the Nasdaq starting next Monday, November 8 under the symbol “DRUG.”. The company is developing novel drugs for targeted...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Law.com

Securities Class Action Targets Biotech Company's Patent Risks

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court against Dublin-based biotech company Amarin Corporation PLC, its CEO John F. Thero and its CFO Michael W. Kalb. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin’s patents would be invalidated during underlying patent litigations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-19911, Dorfman v. Amarin Corporation PLC et al.
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelics#Cdc#M A#White House#Osha#Kaiser Health News
Washington Post

Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule that expanded religious exemptions for massive federal contracting force

The Biden administration is rescinding a Trump-era rule that broadened religious exemptions for the massive workforce of federal contractors, an effort to bring anti-discrimination protections more in line with previous decades. While there’s no record any contractor has tried to use the exemption, advocates on both sides say the push-pull...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Ex-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams Homeless Sleeping In Tents On United States Department of Veterans Affairs Property, 'It Pisses Me Off'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is not holding back when spilling his thoughts on the state of veterans in the country, especially during Veterans Day. Radar obtained an exclusive video of the former governor saying he is furious after learning that people who have fought for the country have to live in tents on the government's property. The clip was filmed by a community organizer for the AFTP foundation named Sennett Devermont.
HOMELESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

288K+
Followers
20K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy