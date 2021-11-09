Inside the battle that's brewing as psychedelic companies fight for patent rights

A battle is brewing among psychedelics companies as they fight for investors, funding, and viable treatments. There's billions on the line.

The nascent psychedelics industry is headed toward a reckoning.

Experts say a slew of patent disclosures could determine the winners and losers of the space.

That may also set off a wave of M&A as companies vie to win market share.

One chart shows the most common side effects for kids after each dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The chart below shows the most common side effects for kids after each dose.

White House chief of staff 'confident' Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be upheld after federal appeals court halted it