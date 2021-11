The Odell Beckham Jr. era in Cleveland is officially over. The Browns are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release after a tumultuous week that included Beckham's father ripping quarterback Baker Mayfield, the team trying to trade him leading up to Tuesday's deadline, and Cleveland excusing him from practice this week with coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly telling the team that Beckham was essentially no longer a part of the organization. Well, that is now (almost) official and Beckham will then head to waivers on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, when his release is official.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO