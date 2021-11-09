Robinhood hit by data breach exposing emails, names of 7M users

Commission-free stock trading company Robinhood published a blog post announcing it was the victim of a data security incident where hackers obtained 500 million email addresses, 200 million full names, and more specific personal information including names, birthdates, and zip codes of about 310 people. “Based on our investigation, the attack has been contained and we believe that no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers were exposed and that there has been no financial loss to any customers as a result of the incident,” reads the blog post. The company reported that the hack was the result of a bad actor socially engineering a customer report representative. After compromising the data, the hackers then tried to extort Robinhood.
