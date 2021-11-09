CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Robinhood hit by data breach exposing emails, names of 7M users

By Associated Press
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Popular investing app Robinhood said Monday that it suffered a security breach last week where hackers accessed some personal information for roughly 7 million users and demanded a ransom payment. The online trading...

www.nbcnews.com

Related
Times Union

How to Tell If Your Data Was Leaked in Robinhood's Massive Security Breach, and What to Do to Protect Yourself

Robinhood has announced that it experienced a data-security breach that left approximately seven million customers exposed on November 3. It began when an unauthorized third party convinced a customer-support employee to make certain customer-support systems accessible, which allowed the bad actor to obtain a list of email addresses for five million customers and the full names of another group of two million customers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Robinhood Announces Data Security Incident | Avast

Commission-free stock trading company Robinhood published a blog post announcing it was the victim of a data security incident where hackers obtained 500 million email addresses, 200 million full names, and more specific personal information including names, birthdates, and zip codes of about 310 people. “Based on our investigation, the attack has been contained and we believe that no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers were exposed and that there has been no financial loss to any customers as a result of the incident,” reads the blog post. The company reported that the hack was the result of a bad actor socially engineering a customer report representative. After compromising the data, the hackers then tried to extort Robinhood.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Hackers accuse Robinhood of concealing theft of ID cards

Cybersecurity experts monitoring the dark web report that hackers who stole the personal data of millions of Robinhood customers also accuse the platform of lying and intentionally omitting the fact that the attack had exposed the ID cards of some members as well. Earlier this week, the popular trading platform...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Your passwords could be on the dark web: How to see what leaked after a data breach

If your personal data has been compromised, you often won't learn about it until T-Mobile, Facebook, Marriott, DoorDash, LinkedIn or any other company you're trusted with your information notifies you about a data breach. By that time your birthday, Social Security number, credit card number, health records or other data will have already been exposed or stolen.
TECHNOLOGY
tech.co

Researchers Uncover Mystery Data Breach of 300 Million VPN Records

A security firm has raised the alarm over the data leak of over 300 million records, which it states point back to a VPN provider. That VPN provider however, is denying any involvement. The company in the spotlight, ActMobile Networks, operates several VPN brands, including Dash VPN and FreeVPN.org, but...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tech.co

Here Are 150 Fake Android Apps to Delete From Your Phone

Google just banned 151 different apps that were all part of a scam campaign called “UltimaSMS.”. Before Google deleted them, the apps had been collectively downloaded more than 10.5 million times, so it's worth checking your phone to make sure you don't have any of them on your own device.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Want to delete yourself from the internet? 6 ways to get personal information off the web

If you're reading this, it's highly likely your personal information is available to the public. And by "public" I mean everyone everywhere. So, how can deleting yourself from the internet stop companies from getting ahold of your info? Short answer: It can't. Unfortunately, you can never completely remove yourself from the internet, but there are ways to minimize your digital footprint, which would lower the chances of your personal data getting out there. Here are some ways to do that. We'll update these tips periodically.
INTERNET
News4Jax.com

Consumer Reports: The truth about credit score apps

Credit scores are used for everything from getting a mortgage to getting a job. So it only makes sense to know what your credit score is. But how do you get it? Apps that promise instant access to your score are popular, but do they work? A new Consumer Reports investigation might have you thinking twice before clicking to get your score.
CELL PHONES
The New York Times

Facebook, Citing Societal Concerns, Plans to Shut Down Facial Recognition System

Facial recognition technology is demonstrated on a video screen at the World Internet Conference is Wuzhen, China, Nov. 7, 2018. (Jonathan Browning/The New York Times) Facebook plans to shut down its decade-old facial recognition system this month, deleting the face scan data of more than 1 billion users and effectively eliminating a feature that has fueled privacy concerns, government investigations, a class-action lawsuit and regulatory woes.
INTERNET
leedaily.com

IRS Could Be Tracking Your Bank Transactions

Yesterday, on 10th November 2021, the news came out that people who are having more than six hundred dollars in their bank accounts should get an alert as IRS would start tracking their bank transactions. The recent proposal regarding this news has caused a lot of controversies. All the lawmakers...
PERSONAL FINANCE
International Business Times

Google Chrome Reportedly Shares Sensitive Data Without Consumers' Knowledge; Experts Advise Users To Uninstall Browser ASAP

Consumers are now advised to uninstall Google Chrome on their mobile devices after the search engine giant was reportedly discovered sharing sensitive users' data with other tech companies and sites without consumers' knowledge. Facebook made headlines a few weeks ago over a personal data breach, but according to a cybersecurity...
CELL PHONES

