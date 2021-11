MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — If Lamar Jackson and the rest of Baltimore’s offense don’t figure out how to beat cover zero defensive schemes, the Ravens won’t have to wait until the playoffs to flop. Jackson had no room to run and little time to throw against Miami. The Dolphins entered with the NFL’s third-worst defense but shut down Jackson and Baltimore’s high-powered offense in a 22-10 win Thursday night. In a copycat league, the Ravens can expect to see more teams use Miami’s aggressive approach. The Dolphins brought heavy blitz packages, leaving no defenders deep. Jackson couldn’t take advantage. He finished 26 of 43...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO