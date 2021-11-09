CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Check Out The Kobe Bryant Shoes DeMar DeRozan Wore In The Nets-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Monday evening in Chicago.

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the best surprises to start the NBA season.

Their new roster with four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball is loaded with talent, and through the first ten games they are already 7-3, which is an impressive start for a team that just came together.

On Monday night in Chicago they defeated Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets by 118-95.

The 23-point loss snapped the five-game winning streak the Nets had been on and dropped them to 7-4 on the season (which gives the Bulls a better record).

During the game, DeRozan wore an awesome pair of Kobe Bryant shoes.

The photo can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from B/R kicks.

In the big win DeRozan had 28 points, four rebounds and three assists.

  THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points.
  NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season on Monday. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now.

fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Clarifies His Comments Calling Michael Jordan Selfish: "He Was A Great Scorer, But A Lot Of Things That He Did Was Based On Him As An Individual. I Think Basketball Is A Team Game."

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen dominated 90s basketball as a duo on Chicago Bulls. They managed to win 6 championships that were split into two separate three-peats. There's no doubt that many view them as the standard for a partnership between two players on the court, and it's clear that their basketball abilities meshed together extremely well.
NBA
