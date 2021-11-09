Check Out The Kobe Bryant Shoes DeMar DeRozan Wore In The Nets-Bulls Game

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Monday evening in Chicago.

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the best surprises to start the NBA season.

Their new roster with four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball is loaded with talent, and through the first ten games they are already 7-3, which is an impressive start for a team that just came together.

On Monday night in Chicago they defeated Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets by 118-95.

The 23-point loss snapped the five-game winning streak the Nets had been on and dropped them to 7-4 on the season (which gives the Bulls a better record).

During the game, DeRozan wore an awesome pair of Kobe Bryant shoes.

In the big win DeRozan had 28 points, four rebounds and three assists.

