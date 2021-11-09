Watch Karl-Anthony Towns Make A Miraculous Buzzer Beater To Send Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game To Overtime

Karl-Anthony Towns hit an unbelievable shot to send the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies to overtime on Monday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were in Memphis to play the Grizzlies on Monday night, and they played a very entertaining game.

Karl-Anthony Towns hit an unbelievable shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

The Timberwolves were down 113-110 with just over one second left, and Towns nailed a shot off the backboard from near half-court.

The shot tied the game at 113-113.

In overtime the Grizzlies won the game by a final score of 125-118 wining the extra period 12-5.

Towns finished the game with 25 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

D'Angelo Russell also had 30 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Over on the Grizzlies side, Ja Morant had 33 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

The Grizzlies advanced to 6-4 and the Timberwolves fell to 3-6.

