Buckeyes, coach Ryan Day preparing for Purdue

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is talking about the Buckeyes’ upcoming game against Purdue, during his regular news conference, at noon, Tuesday.

The Buckeyes and the Boilermakers are both coming off wins.

No. 6 Ohio State (8-1) survived its trip to Lincoln, beating Nebraska 26-17, while extending its win streak to seven games.

“If we have to apologize for only beating Nebraska by nine points on the road, against a really good team, life’s pretty good,” Day said adding college football might be the only sport in the world where you’re judged on how you win.

Purdue (6-3) got the upset win against previously unbeaten Michigan State 40-29.

Saturday’s game against the two teams is set for 3:30 p.m., at Ohio Stadium.

Day said redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III is suspended indefinitely after being arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence. Day says Ohio State needs to get all of the information before making a decision on Miller’s future with the team.

Day said Garrett Wilson, who missed Saturday’s game with an injury, will be back a practice this week and he looks forward to having him back this week. Sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba stepped up in his place in a big way recording a school-record 15 catches for 240 yards, 14 yards shy of breaking Terry Glenn’s single-game record.

Ohio State has success throwing against Nebraska with Stroud having more than 400 yards but he also had two interceptions after attempting 54 passes. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes ground game struggled all day running for less than 100 yards.

“The penalties are getting us out of whack,” Day said. “We can do a better job of communication, we can do a better job of execution.”

The Buckeyes defense played well against the Cornhuskers and recorded a fourth-straight game of getting at least five sacks. Day credits their success to having more players healthy compared to earlier in the season.

