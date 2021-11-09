CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Take A Look Inside This Michigan Estate That Sits Right On The Lake

By Nathan Vandenburg
 4 days ago
Look, until corporate decides Nathan has had enough of sitting and browsing around on Zillow, I don't think I'm going to stop, to be honest with you. I promise you I am working too (as I have five Zillow tabs open at the top of my browser). Michigan homes...

94.9 WMMQ

The Top 15 Ranked Towns In Mid-MIchigan To Live In

Moving anywhere can be a struggle. You already know the moving process is going to be a hassle, so why make your new living situation one as well?. Mid-Michigan is home to tons of both large and small towns, and that brings up the question. Where should you decide to...
POLITICS
94.9 WMMQ

15 Things That Only People From Lansing Will Understand

You ever hear the term, it's a Michigan thing? Well, these are Lansing things... That got me thinking...what are things that only someone from Lansing would understand?. The last few are just places that we can have bragging rights about. I mean, what's the point about being in the capital city, and not being able to brag about the things we have here?
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

10 Jokes To Share At Your Michigan Deer Camp

A Michigan deer camp is not complete without laughs. If you are new to a deer camp this year, here are a few jokes you can use to share at camp. A couple of deer hunters were hunting deep in the woods. So deep they needed to hire a pilot to take them to deer camp. At the end of the hunt, the pilot returned and saw they shot six deer. The pilot said, "the plane won't carry six deer, you will have to leave two behind." The hunters told the pilot they got six deer on the plane last year. The pilot said, "ok, load them up." A few minutes into the flight the plane crashed into the forest. The hunters and pilot survived the crash. One of the hunters said, "Any idea where we are?" The second hunter replied, "yeah, right about where our plane went down last year."
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lake, MI
City
Charlevoix, MI
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
City
South Haven, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Vintage Photos of the Soo Locks, 1900-1970

Any good Michigander knows about the Soo Locks…but a lot of us take it for granted and rarely visit. If ever. So I thought I’d rustle up some old photos of the locks and give some brief details on its conception. According to Michiganology, for years, Michigan was theoretically on...
PHOTOGRAPHY
94.9 WMMQ

Over 100 Google Maps Images That Show Just How Much East Lansing, Michigan Has Changed

Do you ever just drive through East Lansing and have a hard time recognizing it? So much has changed!. When's the last time you've been to East Lansing? Last week or last month? Maybe it's been a year or two. Maybe even longer, like a few years to a decade. No matter how much time has passed, if you've been away from East Lansing for a while, you may not even recognize it now.
EAST LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Old Water Towers, 1800s-1970s

I’m sure I don’t have to tell anyone what a water tower is. Yeah, it supplies water to its community, but they are also beacons to the town in which it stands. Decades ago (based on my own childhood experiences), village and town water towers had a long line of rungs from the ground all the way to the top. Teens would climb up those steps with their trusty cans of spray paint and do their graffiti. Then they’d sit down, get a birdseye view of the town, and have a beer. Yup, some kids fell.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Northern Michigan#Mansions#Zillow#Estate#Lakefront Living
94.9 WMMQ

An Open Letter to People “Rolling Coal” on Michigan Roads

You ever been behind someone in a big (probably lifted) truck and they decide to "roll coal" and leave that thick, black smoke behind in their trail. Now, I'm not sure about everyone else but it leaves me with a lot of questions...what is the purpose of this? Is there one? Do you actually think it makes you look cool? Can the cops do anything about it?
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Flying United Out of Capital Region In Lansing? Not After January 3rd

You may "Fly the Friendly Skies" just not out of Lansing starting next year. Don't take it personal. It's not just us. Before we get in our feelings about United Airlines dumping us, we need to know that a lot of folks got the adios amigo treatment from the airline as well. 11 regional routes to be exact according to Best Life.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Here’s Your Chance to Own a Piece of Michigan’s Historical Copper Country

Here's your chance to actually own a piece of Michigan history. Not just a piece, but a big slice of a charming northern Michigan town. You'll need to head way north, like way north, to stumble upon Laurium, Michigan in the Upper Penisula, but it is so worth the drive. Rich is the state's history, Laurium is located in the center of the Keweenaw Peninsula, with a population of just under 2,000 residents. The quaint town is located in the center of the Copper Country, which was the first major copper mining region in the United States. Back in the day, the town was generally home to the wealthier members of Keweenaw society, such as mine owners and captains.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

There’s A New MSU Shuttle Bus That Will Drive Itself Around

We've already got cars that drive themselves, why not busses... Michigan State University is looking to invest in a new type of bus that will drive itself. The bus itself, will of course carry the green and white logo of the school, but it is also an all green bus, the bus will run entirely on electricity.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan, Why Do We Have to Rake Our Leaves?

Michigan, I have a very serious question for you. This was the question I was asking myself after spending too much time on Sunday raking, bagging, and hauling leaves around my yard. Four hours and 16 lawn care bags later, the leaves were done; I hated the whole thing. Keep in mind too, that was only for the front yard, which only has one tree. If I never have to rake the leaves again, that'd be great.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing, MI
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

