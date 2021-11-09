Amazon considers Georgetown site for large warehouse

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on November 9 announced that Amazon intends to open three new operations facilities in the state. The new facilities will be located in Huntsville, Montgomery, and Birmingham and are expected to bring 900 new jobs to the state. Gov. Ivey said that Amazon also intends to bring more than 500 full-time positions to the state before the end of 2021 and preparations are being made for an additional 1,800 seasonal positions.

