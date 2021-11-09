CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon considers Georgetown site for large warehouse

By Justin Sayers
Austin Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The project is described in a state filing as a "package sortation center" and "warehouse for overnight processing of packages for long-haul delivery." It would add...

www.bizjournals.com

WSMV

Construction on Amazon's new Nashville site hits halfway point

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Three years after the initial announcement, Amazon Corp. is reporting they have hired over 2,500 employees at the new Nashville Yards location as construction hits the halfway point. Amazon says the first tower has been completed and deemed operational, with the second tower slated for completion...
NASHVILLE, TN
bizjournals

Amazon appears ready to add another large Triad location

E-commerce giant Amazon is preparing to open a new large distribution center in Alamance County, Triad Business Journal has learned. Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) has been advertising new jobs in Graham and Mebane on multiple job sites, and sources told TBJ that Amazon will occupy a 300,000-square-foot building at North Carolina Commerce Park in Mebane. Greensboro-based Windsor Commercial developed the building at NCCP, which has become a hot spot for distribution centers.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
gulfshorebusiness.com

Amazon sorting facility to open Monday off Alico Road

A new Amazon sorting facility off Alico Road, just west of Interstate 75, will become operational Monday, Nov. 15. This will be Amazon’s first “sort center” in Southwest Florida, Owen Torres, a spokesperson for Amazon, confirmed in an email. It will create more than 200 full- and part-time jobs. Employees will help sort and ship customer orders.
BUSINESS
WTOP

Amazon chooses Virginia for East Coast third-party supply chain hub

Amazon, which already operates 20 distribution, sortation and delivery centers throughout Virginia, has committed to building a cross-dock fulfillment center in Stafford County. The 630,000-square-foot facility will be one of Amazon’s largest East Coast hubs, and will manage the beginning of its supply chain for sorting, repacking and distributing third-party...
VIRGINIA STATE
rebusinessonline.com

Amazon Plans to Build Four Operations Sites in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, MONTGOMERY AND BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has unveiled plans to build four new operations sites in Huntsville, Montgomery and Birmingham. The company will build two new fulfillment centers in Huntsville, a receiving center in Montgomery and a delivery station in Birmingham. In Huntsville, Amazon recently...
ALABAMA STATE
localsyr.com

Amazon Clay warehouse not expected to open until 2022

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Amazon Warehouse in Clay is not expected to open its doors until early next year. The company said the opening date will be pushed back due to a lack of supplies. The Clay Town Supervisor told NewsChannel 9 that the Town Codes Department has made...
CLAY, NY
Bay News 9

Shortage of parts blamed for delay in opening Clay Amazon warehouse

Amazon is delaying the opening of its new warehouse facility in Clay. In a short statement, the retail giant says it anticipates the opening of the fulfillment center to take place during the first quarter of 2022. The 3.8 million-square-foot warehouse was initially targeted to open this fall. The delay...
BUSINESS
WZDX

Amazon to bring new operational sites to Huntsville, Montgomery and Birmingham

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on November 9 announced that Amazon intends to open three new operations facilities in the state. The new facilities will be located in Huntsville, Montgomery, and Birmingham and are expected to bring 900 new jobs to the state. Gov. Ivey said that Amazon also intends to bring more than 500 full-time positions to the state before the end of 2021 and preparations are being made for an additional 1,800 seasonal positions.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Fired Techies Who Aided Warehouse Workers, NLRB Memo Says

New details have emerged about Amazon.com Services LLC’s firing of two technology workers who publicly advocated for the online retail giant’s warehouse workers involved in union drives around the country. Amazon settled labor law charges tied to the terminations in September as part of a redacted agreement with the agency....
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Cecil County warehouse sells to large investment group

A large-scale warehouse in North East leased this year by a pair of Los Angeles-based athleisure wear companies has sold to an investment group. CBRE Global Investors acquired the 716,490-square-foot bulk logistics center at 200 Gateway Drive in Cecil County's fast-growing industrial corridor. The Class A facility is known as North East Gateway and was developed by Trammell Crow Co. in 2020. The sales price was undisclosed, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
KVIA ABC-7

Amazon hiring 500 workers for El Paso warehouse center

EL PASO, Texas -- Amazon announced Wednesday that it would begin hiring immediately for over 500 full-time jobs needed for the anticipated opening late this month of its El Paso distribution facility. The jobs, which start at a minimum pay rate of $15 an hour, involve working with robotics to pack and ship books, electronics, The post Amazon hiring 500 workers for El Paso warehouse center appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Austin Business Journal

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

