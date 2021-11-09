CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man killed by semi while changing tire on side of road

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jordan Unger
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLqN6_0cr9QYTu00

State troopers are investigating a semitrailer crash that killed a man on the side of a highway in Ohio on Monday afternoon.

Comments / 2

Related
NewsCow

Two Confirmed Dead In Car Vs Combine Accident; Investigation Continues

(Photos by Lacey Andreae) Two people are confirmed dead following an accident Sunday afternoon north of Winfield that involved a vehicle and a combine. According to a news release from the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning, a vehicle was traveling south on 75th Road — the old highway — and struck a combine just south of the intersection of 75th Road and 102nd Road, just east of U.S. 77.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Magic 95.1

Man killed in traffic accident

An Elizabethtown man is dead following a Friday night crash. Illinois State Police say the crash happened on Forest Road, just south of Kedron Road, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Police say 61-year-old Joseph Kopman of Elizabethtown left the road, hit a ditch and rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ILLINOIS STATE
KDHL AM 920

UPDATE: Little Falls Man Killed in Semi Rollover

EDEN PRAIRIE -- A man died in a rollover crash in Eden Prairie on Saturday morning. The incident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Interstate 494 at Valley View Road. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi hauling potatoes was going south on 494 when it drifted into the right shoulder and then into the ditch.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
ValleyCentral

DPS: 65-year-old man dead after a two-vehicle crash

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead and two injured Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:15 p.m. the driver of a Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on Las Milpas Road when he collided with a Chevrolet Blazer traveling northbound on Old San Juan […]
SAN JUAN, TX
richlandsource.com

Knox County man killed when tractor strikes deer and flips

BUTLER TOWNSHIP -- A Walhonding man died early Saturday morning after a deer-tractor crash in Butler Township, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jacob Miller, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 12:48 a.m., the Patrol stated. The crash took place on...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman killed in crash on Highway 63 near Conley Road

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash just before 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. Police sergeant Derek Moore with CPD said a pick up truck towing a trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 63 near Conley at the time of the crash before hitting pedestrian Cassandra Shafer, 54 of The post Woman killed in crash on Highway 63 near Conley Road appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
NBCMontana

60-year-old man struck, killed while crossing Missoula road

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 60-year-old man was struck by two vehicles and killed while crossing a road on the south side of Missoula. Missoula Police spokesperson Lydia Arnold says the man was crossing Russell Street just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. One car swerved to miss him, but two other cars...
MISSOULA, MT
NBC San Diego

Man Killed When Boat Parked on Side of SR-905 Struck by Vehicle

A 78-year-old man was killed Saturday when the boat he was tending to on the side of westbound state Route 905 in Otay Mesa was hit by a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday on SR-905 westbound just east of Interstate 5....
ACCIDENTS
kelo.com

South Dakota man killed in two semi crash near Pipestone

PIPESTONE, MN (KELO.com) — A South Dakota man was killed Thursday morning in a crash south of Pipestone, Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 69-year-old David Harvey of Humboldt, South Dakota, was driving a semi northbound on Highway 23 when he collided with another semi making a left hand turn onto the highway.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Police seek info in death of Marion man hit by semi while riding bike on I-69

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion man was killed early Friday after Indiana State Police said he was struck by a semi while riding a bicycle on Interstate 69. It was around 8 a.m. when police were called to the interstate near the 261 milemarker, a mile north of the Gas City interchange, on a report of a deceased man. Authorities arrived to find 20-year-old Michael Nash down in the median.
INDIANA STATE
kubaradio.com

Marysville Man Killed in Butte House Road Accident

(YUBA CITY) – A 31-year-old Marysville man…on a motorcycle…dies…after smashing into a truck on Butte House Road at Oro Grande Street in Yuba City. Responders get to the scene…they get the victim…badly hurt…to Adventist Rideout. He doesn’t make it. The driver of the truck is okay. The case continues.
MARYSVILLE, CA
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville Man Killed in Crash West of Minkler Road

Illinois State Police District 5 says a 37-year-old Yorkville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash just west of Minkler Road early Thursday morning. The man's name is being withheld pending notification of family. Police say the man was driving southwest on Route 71 when he drove off the road...
ILLINOIS STATE
KSAT 12

Man, 20, killed in motorcycle crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on the city’s North Side on Thursday evening, San Antonio police said. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Braesview and Northwest Military Highway, not far from Wurzbach Parkway. According to police, Caleb Krauchunas was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WLWT 5

Springboro man struck, killed by semi-truck on I-75 in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Springboro, Ohio, man is dead following a Monday crash on Interstate 75 in Miami Township. James Hartman, 47, was struck and killed by a semi-truck on the interstate Monday morning, officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The crash happened in the northbound lanes...
SPRINGBORO, OH
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy