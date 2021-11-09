Man killed by semi while changing tire on side of road

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion man was killed early Friday after Indiana State Police said he was struck by a semi while riding a bicycle on Interstate 69. It was around 8 a.m. when police were called to the interstate near the 261 milemarker, a mile north of the Gas City interchange, on a report of a deceased man. Authorities arrived to find 20-year-old Michael Nash down in the median.

