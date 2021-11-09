Man killed by semi while changing tire on side of road
State troopers are investigating a semitrailer crash that killed a man on the side of a highway in Ohio on Monday afternoon.
State troopers are investigating a semitrailer crash that killed a man on the side of a highway in Ohio on Monday afternoon.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 2