Gabby Barrett eases into a new musical chapter with “Pick Me Up,” her newly released back-roads anthem about the kind of love that makes everything right in the world. “Pick me up, get me lost way out down a back two-lane / Little George Strait way on up,” she sings in the swing-a-long chorus. “Get me outta this town and outta my head / And tell me no matter what, you’ll be by my side…”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO