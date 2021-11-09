75 warrants resolved, taxpayer dollars saved at Boulder County fresh start program event

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office says 75 warrants were resolved over the weekend during an event for the fresh start program .

The program was designed to give individuals with active warrants stemming from non-violent, low-level misdemeanors or traffic cases an opportunity to resolve their warrant or warrants without being arrested.

The DA’s office said 60 people participated in the event, 75 warrants were resolved and no arrests were made. Nearly all the participants had received a letter sent by the DA’s office to their home address, which shows that these individuals had neither gone into hiding nor fled the jurisdiction.

“It was an amazing day. This program is a unique opportunity for people to get their cases, and their lives, back on the right track. This program, also, saves law enforcement resources and taxpayer dollars. I am very grateful for the collaboration that went into it. Every participant who came in expressed a great sense of

relief. Those who volunteered to work on Saturday made a real difference in the lives of 60 people. Special thanks to Chief Deputy District Attorney Adrian Van Nice for her leadership and commitment; she made this program a reality,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty shared.

The district attorney’s office said this program resolves open warrants and cases, while saving law enforcement the significant resources that would have been expended in the arrest and custody process.

