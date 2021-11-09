Taiwan's TSMC to build first chip plant in Japan amid crunch

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSMC) approved $9 billion in capital expenditure yesterday, as it looks to simultaneously focus on developing both of its latest and mature semiconductor manufacturing processes. TSMC, which is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, is currently aggressively expanding its manufacturing capacity through building new foundries in Taiwan, the United States and Japan. These are expected to manufacture using advanced and mature chip technologies, and some of the $9 billion approved by the company's board will go towards these purposes.
Comments / 0