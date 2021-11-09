CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France Hands Back 26 Treasures Looted From Benin

 4 days ago
France on Tuesday handed back 26 treasures that were looted from Benin during colonial times, fulfilling a promise made by President Emmanuel Macron to restore a lost part of Africa's heritage. Benin President Patrice Talon and Culture Minister Jean-Michel Abimbola travelled to Paris to bring home the artefacts that...

