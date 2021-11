When it was first revealed, many people were confused by the idea of the Switch Lite. What was the point in a Switch that couldn’t, well, switch? As it turns out, this handheld-only version of the hit console became a popular model all on its own. In exchange for the lack of docking or removable Joy-Cons, the lower price point made it an even easier buy for kids and gamers who mostly played on the go. However, many games utilize motion controls in ways that, unless you buy a separate pair of Joy-Cons, cannot be played with the attached controls of the Switch Lite.

