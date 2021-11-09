Sunny Isles Beach, Florida condominium sells for $5.3 million

Working with their sellers over the course of many months to prepare the home for the market, Debbie and Amie coordinated every detail of the sale from print advertising and digital marketing to its optimized presentation and staging. “For this property, we coordinated with a professional stager to showcase the unique features of the home and create an inviting space that would appeal to all potential buyers, while maximizing the incredible location and panoramic views,” explains Amie. “The buyers, their agent Joel, and our sellers were all a delight to work with, and the entire transaction was smooth and seamless.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO