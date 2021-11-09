CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, Florida condominium sells for $5.3 million

By Miami Herald Bot
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA seller has sold a condominium located in the 18500 block of Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach. The deed was signed on September 29, 2021. The purchase price was $5,349,900. The property sits...

