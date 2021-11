The global travel and lodging industry has experienced a multitude of changes over the last decade, including dozens of new brand launches, and the emergence of new technologies that have transformed booking and guest experience. During this time, many industry leaders have grown concerned with the rising cost of labor and what that means for the industry. The global pandemic compounded this pressure on the labor market, which responded to historically low occupancy rates (nearly as low as 20% in the U.S.) by furloughing thousands of workers.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO