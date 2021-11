Mitch Daniel and his Muhlenberg College teammates took care of business on the road at Susquehanna last Saturday in a battle of Top 25 Division III programs. Daniel, a 5-foot-6, 167-pound senior wide receiver from Notre Dame High School, caught touchdown passes of 27, 19 and 11 yards as the 16th-ranked Mules stormed past the 25th-ranked River Hawks 52-27 in what essentially was a Centennial Conference title elimination game. It was the second time in his career Daniel caught three TD passes in a game; he finished with 8 catches for 119 yards to boost his season totals to 53 receptions for 718 yards and 8 TDs.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO