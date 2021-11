The holidays are coming quickly, what surprises await you in a couple of weeks during Thanksgiving?. Well, in less than two weeks now quite a few of us will be inundated by an influx of family and friends as they all descend upon your house for Thanksgiving. Of course, we're looking forward to catching up with family members that we haven't really seen or spoken to within more than a year and in some cases, longer than that because we were isolating ourselves from them last year due to the pandemic. We'll be surprised at just how much our nieces and nephews have grown, shocked to learn that your cousin has had three significant others since you last saw each other and lose it when holding the newest members of the family.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO