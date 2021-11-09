CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Blue Apron Stock Falls On Q3 Miss, Gloomy Outlook

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaJEF_0cr9MgS000
  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) reported a third-quarter FY21 net revenue decline of 2% year-on-year to $109.65 million, missing the consensus of $120.40 million.
  • Average Order Value rose 6% Y/Y to $62.30. Orders per Customer, and Average Revenue per Customer all showed strong growth compared to the pre-pandemic Q3 of 2019, despite modest declines in those metrics from a year ago as seasonality returned.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(11.7) million. Loss per share of $(1.17) missed the consensus loss of $(0.58).
  • It held $35.3 million in cash and equivalents and used $16.5 million in operating cash flow.
  • Outlook: Blue Apron lowered FY21 outlook to single-digit revenue growth (prior view high single-digit to low double-digit growth).
  • Blue Apron sees net revenue growth for FY22 of at least in the mid-teens percentage range. It does not expect to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2022.
  • Price Action: APRN shares traded lower by 13% at $7.35 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Tilray Shares Are Rising Today

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is trading higher Friday on continued legalization hopes amid a Republican-leg marijuana legalization bill. The stock is also moving in sympathy with Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL), which reported its third-quarter financial results and announced a share repurchase program. Sundial reported quarterly net earnings of $11.3 million Canadian...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Canopy Growth Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) is trading higher Friday on continued legalization hopes amid a Republican-leg marijuana legalization bill. The stock is also moving in sympathy with Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL), which reported its third-quarter financial results and announced a share repurchase program. Sundial reported quarterly net earnings of $11.3 million...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Palantir Stock Is Down Big This Week

Palantir posted strong Q3 results, but it wasn't enough for the market. Shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) have lost ground following the company's third-quarter earnings release. The stock is down roughly 12.4% since last Friday's close as of 2 p.m. EST in today's session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Apron Holdings Inc#Aprn#Y Y#Ebitda
Benzinga

Energy Focus Shares Plummet As Q3 Revenue Halves, Notes Margin Pressure

EPS of $(0.22) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.20). "Although revenue for the third quarter came in higher than that of the first and the second quarter, we continued to experience a challenging business environment, including delayed military funding and commercial retrofit projects, as well as ongoing logistics and supply chain dislocations for both our military and commercial LED lighting markets," commented James Tu, Chairman and CEO.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Brilliant Earth Shares Skyrocket On Q3 Earnings Beat, Stellar FY21 Outlook

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 33% year-on-year, to $95.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $87.10 million. Total orders jumped 29.6% Y/Y to 28,855. The gross margin expanded by 720 basis points to 50.4%. The operating margin was 10.3%, and operating income for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Nxt-ID Registers 10% Revenue Decline In Q3, Margin Shrinks

Nxt-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 10% year-on-year to $2.4 million. The gross margin contracted 1,800 bps to 53% due to a reserve for obsolete inventory. The EPS loss was $(0.12). Operating expenses were $1.8 million versus $2.0 million in the prior quarter and $2.4...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

iPower Q1 Revenue Jumps 16% YoY To $17.4M, In-House Ventilation Line Strongest Category

Hydroponic equipment supplier and retailer iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended Sept.30, reporting a record first-quarter revenue of $17.4 million, up by 16% year-over-year. The Duarte, California-based company attributed the increase to greater in-house product sales and increased sales of ventilation and nutrient...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Intercure (INCR)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercure. When is Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) reporting earnings?. Intercure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. There is no upcoming split for Intercure. Q. What sector and industry does Intercure (INCR) operate in?. A. Intercure is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 150 Points; Team Shares Drop

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.42% to 36,071.48 while the NASDAQ rose 0.84% to 15,835.89. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.61% to 4,677.60. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,693,510 cases with around 780,770 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,414,180 cases and 462,690 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,926,520 COVID-19 cases with 610,320 deaths. In total, there were at least 252,785,840 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,098,390 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $146.81 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 39.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)?

Q Does NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for NewLake Capital Partners. When is NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) reporting earnings?. A. NewLake Capital Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. Q. Is NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) going to split?. A. There is no...
STOCKS
Benzinga

B. Riley Bumps Up Alta Equipment Price Target By 10%

B. Riley analyst Alex Rygiel raised the price target on Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE:ALTG) to $21 (an upside of 24%) from $19 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 results. Rygiel says Alta's rental utilization and higher-margin parts and service segments continue to be positively...
STOCKS
Benzinga

New Gold Up 10% Following Earnings Beat, But Analyst Remains Skeptical

New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD) shares gained more than 10% on Friday after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat, but at least one analyst remains skeptical of the gold producer’s long-term upside. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Michael Jalonen reiterated his Underperform rating and $1.25 price target for New...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.47% higher to $285.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy