This may not be the finest article ever published by the Guardian, or the best that I have written. After 17 days on hunger strike outside the Foreign Office, I have to admit I am slowing down both in my speech and in my thinking. Until the weekend, I was on a long plateau, but each day now feels like a descent. I am very tired. It’s probably the body saying, “be careful: do not take this too far”. It is not that I am hungry, although I have a strange desire for scrambled egg on toast, a food I do not especially like. The black coffee that I drank last week is now impossible. It makes me too sick. A couple of veterans have told me to take water with salt.

