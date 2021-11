LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The chances of seeing relief pitcher Joe Kelly in a Dodgers uniform next season are up in the air. The Dodgers declined Kelly's $12 million club option for the 2022 season on Saturday, paying his $4 million buyout that will allow him to become a free agent. After joining the Dodgers in 2019, Kelly became a fan favorite in the 2020 season when Los Angeles visited the Houston Astros for the first time since the sign-stealing scandal became public.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO