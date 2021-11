Gaming might still cause some motorsport purists’ noses to wrinkle – but, while the racing itself isn’t ‘real’ as such, its value to the business of motorsport is clear and obvious. It brings tech sponsors who want to be more than just stickers on a car and, perhaps even more importantly to the bigger picture, it provides an alternative entry point for new fans… and, sometimes, new competitors.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO