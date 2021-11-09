CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Living Desert Zoo opens Rhino Exhibit for members ahead of the grand opening

By Crystal Jimenez
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
The highly anticipated Rhino Savanna is opening its doors to members only Tuesday and Wednesday, where people will finally be able to see Jaali and Nia and several other species that now call the savanna home.

The official grand opening for the public will be on Friday, November 12.

The soft opening for the next two days is for members only who make a reservation through the Living Desert's website or you can call the zoo at 760-346-5694.

The first set of reservations will be letting members through the savanna's entrance as early as 9 a.m.

The first thing those coming to the savanna will see is the naked mole rate exhibition that the zoo said is the largest in Northern America.

Some of the other animals at the Rhino Savanna include waterbuck, springbok, two species of pelicans, a variety of other birds, plus fascinating subterranean animals like the naked mole-rat, and more.

In total, the Rhino Savanna will be home to 12 different species including the rhinos.

The post The Living Desert Zoo opens Rhino Exhibit for members ahead of the grand opening appeared first on KESQ .

