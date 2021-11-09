CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-year-old boy in coma after Astroworld Festival tragedy

By CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - A 9-year-old boy who attended the Astroworld Festival with his father is in a coma. Ezra Blount was on his father’s shoulders Friday night when the crowd at...

Tiffany Simpson
3d ago

I don’t feel sad because he should’ve been at home not somewhere that could get crazy. Prayers for that baby but I give no remorse for his parents because they knew better

dan
3d ago

yall should do some research to see how many people actually died I witness acount says she saw so many dead body's around and the "mosh pit" was actually full off body's while people try and to perform cpr on a pit full limp and possibly dead body's. many of these death are likely cardiac arrest. if your interested in why find out what frequency they were playing during and hours before the concert and how it affects graphene oxide. and then go see if their is any graphene oxide in the vaccine. (yes there is) something to think about.

Gary Miettinen
3d ago

man sorry.. prayers .. but why is he even at the concert?? 9 yrs old

