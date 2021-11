TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa police officers accused of destroying evidence will be in court Tuesday.

Ananias Carson and Marcus Harper will be arraigned this morning at 9 a.m.

The pair were arrested last week. An affidavit says Carson and Harper tampered with a shooting investigation in 2020. A Tulsa police officer’s personal car was allegedly used as a getaway car.

This is a developing story.

©2021 Cox Media Group