Jenkintown, PA

Join Jenkintown’s Manor College Virtual Gala Honoring Leslie Turner, Esq.

 4 days ago

Leslie Turner, Esq., the 2021 Evening with Manor honoree.Image via Manor College.

Join Jenkintown’s Manor College for an Evening with Manor, Virtual Gala as they honor Leslie Turner, Esq.

You won’t want to miss this exciting virtual event that includes fabulous entertainment; a cocktail-making demonstration; a chance to win fabulous raffle baskets, and more!

Follow the live-streaming event here.

Image via Manor College.

Leslie Turner, Esq., is the honoree, as she is a wonderful friend to Manor College. She spoke at the 2020 Manor commencement in a year that was marked by uncertainty.

She stepped in to provide an address that helped our students find comfort and hope at our first drive-in graduation ceremony and pledged $100,000 to host an endowed scholarship fund for students struggling to stay enrolled and working toward their education.

Leslie Turner is an expert in a variety of fields including global risk oversight and geopolitical insights, and she has experience as a board member and appointments for Coca-Cola Company, FirstEnergy Corporation, and Georgetown University, as well as an appointment within the U.S. Department of Interior from then-President Bill Clinton.

Don’t miss a night of excitement and fun with Manor College on November 11, 2021.

