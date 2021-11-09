'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' trailer hints at return of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The return of Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd is teased in the new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Aykroyd, who portrayed Dr. Raymond Stantz in the original Ghostbusters films, narrates the trailer as he reads from The Book of Revelation.

New stars Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon battle a host of supernatural creatures from the franchise's past before they receive a helping hand.

"Hey, have you missed us?" Murray's character Dr. Peter Venkman can be heard saying as two mysterious characters don proton packs.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows the family of former Ghostbuster Ego, who was orginally portrayed by the late Harold Ramis. The family starts to use Egon's old ghost fighting equipment after their small town is attacked.

Original Ghostbusters stars Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts are also set to make appearances.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is coming to theaters on Nov. 19. Jason Reitman is serving as director. Jason Reitman is the son of director Ivan Reitman, who helmed the first two Ghostbusters films.