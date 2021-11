AUSTIN – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 3-year-old Austin girl Thursday and authorities believe she is grave or immediate danger. According to police, McKenzie Byrne was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the 8800 block of Research Boulevard near Peyton Gin in Austin. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is around 3'2" and about 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pink and purple pants.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO