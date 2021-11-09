CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Lafourche to offer free hunter safety course

By Staff
The Courier
 4 days ago
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office will host a free hunter education field day from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 at the shooting range, 3451 La. 182, Raceland.  ...

www.houmatoday.com

