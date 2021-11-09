Lafourche to offer free hunter safety course
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office will host a free hunter education field day from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 at the shooting range, 3451 La. 182, Raceland. ...www.houmatoday.com
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office will host a free hunter education field day from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 at the shooting range, 3451 La. 182, Raceland. ...www.houmatoday.com
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Houma, LA from Houma Today.
Comments / 0