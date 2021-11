Hundreds of PG&E customers are waking up without power in Madera County on Tuesday morning.

The utility company's website reported more than 600 lost power in the Madera Ranchos area west of Highway 41.

The cause of the outage wasn't immediately known. PG&E crews were working to restore power.

The company's website said crews are estimated to have the electricity back on by 8 am.

