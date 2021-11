(October 30, 2021) L.A. based vocalist and songwriter Lisa Dietrich is a person who knows that inspiration can come from anywhere. And when she’s inspired, Dietrich allows creativity to take over and lead. A few years ago, inspiration came from hearing Natalie Cole’s “La Costa,” a track from the 1977 album Thankful. Dietrich, who had never heard the tune before, instantly fell in love with the song because it reminded her of the music made by Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66, which happened to be a favorite of her father. Dietrich asked producer, musician and writer Tracy Carter to help her make a cover version of “La Costa” for her father.

