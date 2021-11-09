Christmas Cookie Competition Seeks Bakers Who Can Please a Sweet Tooth More Discerning Than Santa’s

Image via Jane Campbell at Creative Commons.

The Warrington Lions Club seeks Bucks County bakers of all ages willing to put their holiday sweets before a panel of discerning judges. The first edition of what is hoped to become an annual Christmas cookie competition is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Ben Wilson Senior Center in Warminster.

The $25 entrance fee for each competitor will help fund local charities like Lions Pride Park .

The field is open to amateur and professional bakers but will be capped at 40 hopefuls.

The deadline to register is Dec. 3.

Each entry must comprise at least four dozen of one type of cookie. One dozen will be for display and judging, one to be auctioned, and the remainder for tasting by attendees. Each contestant will have a six-foot display table on which to stage his or her spread, and accenting the sweet morsels with seasonal decorations is encouraged.

All health department guidelines for safe food handling must be followed: Masks (covering mouth and nose) and gloves must be worn when handling baked goods. And cookies presented to the public must be in paper muffin cups.

Winners will be determined by the judges invited by the Warrington Lions Club and feedback solicited from guests attending the event. They will evaluate entries based on cookie taste, cookie name, and cookie presentation.

Tickets for tasters are $10 ($5 for kids 12 and under).