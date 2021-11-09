CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Christmas Cookie Competition Seeks Bakers Who Can Please a Sweet Tooth More Discerning Than Santa’s

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFmew_0cr9J0To00
Image via Jane Campbell at Creative Commons.

The Warrington Lions Club seeks Bucks County bakers of all ages willing to put their holiday sweets before a panel of discerning judges. The first edition of what is hoped to become an annual Christmas cookie competition is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Ben Wilson Senior Center in Warminster.

The $25 entrance fee for each competitor will help fund local charities like Lions Pride Park.

The field is open to amateur and professional bakers but will be capped at 40 hopefuls.

The deadline to register is Dec. 3.

Each entry must comprise at least four dozen of one type of cookie. One dozen will be for display and judging, one to be auctioned, and the remainder for tasting by attendees. Each contestant will have a six-foot display table on which to stage his or her spread, and accenting the sweet morsels with seasonal decorations is encouraged.

All health department guidelines for safe food handling must be followed: Masks (covering mouth and nose) and gloves must be worn when handling baked goods. And cookies presented to the public must be in paper muffin cups.

Winners will be determined by the judges invited by the Warrington Lions Club and feedback solicited from guests attending the event. They will evaluate entries based on cookie taste, cookie name, and cookie presentation.

Tickets for tasters are $10 ($5 for kids 12 and under).

More information on participating in and attending the 2021 Christmas cookie competition is online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

New Hope Spice Maker Helps Thanksgiving Home Chefs Who Struggle with a Dry Bird

Wah Gwan, a series of spice products from a New Hope creator, can help ensure a moist Thanksgiving bird.Image via Ashim D'Silva at Unsplash. Thanksgiving home chefs looking to produce a moist bird, take heart. Marcus Davis, New Hope culinarian behind Wah Gwan Seasonings, has a product to help ensure a juicy, savory Thanksgiving turkey. Lisa Dukart covered it for The Business Journals.
NEW HOPE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Warminster, PA
City
Warrington Township, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Food & Drinks
Bucks County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Cookie#Bakers#Sweet Tooth#Sweets#Food Drink#Santa#Creative Commons#The Warrington Lions Club#Lions Pride Park
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy