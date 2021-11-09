NFL Needs to Take Responsibility for Incorrect Taunting Penalties

Photo: Bob Levey

Jason Smith: " If the NFL has any guts, they'd suspend Tony Corrente after the game for tossing his hip into Marsh as Marsh came off the field. He completely initiated the contact and then threw his flag."



Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to a controversial taunting penalty called in the Monday night game between the Bears and Steelers. The guys believe the NFL needs to better define what constitutes taunting in the NFL and rip into Tony Corrente for appearing to draw contact from Bears LB Cassius Marsh to further justify throwing his flag for taunting. Jason breaks down why the NFL needs to step up and take responsibility for officiating gaffes, as opposed to continuing to blindly support the officiating crews when they clearly make mistakes.