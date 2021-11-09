CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Needs to Take Responsibility for Incorrect Taunting Penalties

By Ryan Burschinger
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 4 days ago
Photo: Bob Levey
Jason Smith: " If the NFL has any guts, they'd suspend Tony Corrente after the game for tossing his hip into Marsh as Marsh came off the field. He completely initiated the contact and then threw his flag."


Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to a controversial taunting penalty called in the Monday night game between the Bears and Steelers. The guys believe the NFL needs to better define what constitutes taunting in the NFL and rip into Tony Corrente for appearing to draw contact from Bears LB Cassius Marsh to further justify throwing his flag for taunting. Jason breaks down why the NFL needs to step up and take responsibility for officiating gaffes, as opposed to continuing to blindly support the officiating crews when they clearly make mistakes.

Comments / 6

Balls
4d ago

Could just get rid of the woke taunting penalty all together. Never heard of a grown player having to leave a game because his feelings were hurt.

Reply
2
John Dabney
4d ago

The official was pulling his flag out before the player bumped him. You have to look at video closer. The player had no business going towards that sideline when his was in the other direction.

Reply(1)
2
