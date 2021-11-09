SoKY’s Choice – Ralphie’s Fun Center

After nearly 14 years, a Los Angeles judge terminated Britney Spears’ conservatorship that has ruled her life, career and finances. Hundreds of #FreeBritney supporters cheered outside when news of the decision broke. Carter Evans reports.
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is facing criminal charges after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress. Bannon is expected to turn himself in Monday morning and appear in court that afternoon. Nikole Killion reports from Capitol Hill.
A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
When closing arguments begin Monday in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial, legal experts expect a dominant and unflinching arbiter to rule the courtroom until the end: Judge Bruce Schroeder. Schroeder, 75, has not shied away from the national spotlight while presiding over the biggest case of his more than four decades...
Former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos has ended her defamation lawsuit against former President Trump , with neither side receiving any monetary compensation for the settlement. Zervos had accused Trump of defaming her in a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court in 2017. Zervos's lawyers said in a statement Friday...
Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last month following reports of offensive emails, filed a lawsuit against the NFL and its commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday. In the suit, which was filed in Nevada's Clark County District Court, Gruden accuses the NFL and Goodell...
Glen de Vries, a businessman who flew to space last month with Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin, died in a small plane crash on Thursday. He was 49, according to New Jersey State Police. The plane crashed in Sussex County, New Jersey, just before 3 p.m. De Vries and 54-year-old...
The Wisconsin jury that will decide whether or not to convict accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse could be allowed to consider some lesser charges in addition to those prosecutors originally brought against him. The arguments over what would be in the jury instructions were contentious at times, with attorneys rehashing...
A Louisiana board on Friday voted to pardon Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling affirming state segregation laws. The state Board of Pardon's unanimous decision to clear the Creole man's record of a conviction for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans now goes to Governor John Bel Edwards, who has final say over the pardon.
