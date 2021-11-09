15 must-watch players on USA TODAY Sports’ preseason men's college basketball All-America teams

The 2021-22 men’s college basketball season is here. And so are the top-rated players. USA TODAY Sports examines 15 must-watch players with our preseason All-America list.

After a COVID-affected 2020-21, this year’s veteran-laden cast of stars is heavy on returnees who either bypassed the NBA or are taking full advantage of an extra year of eligibility.

There are still one-and-done freshmen on the list (Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren will be the most talked about), although fewer than previous years. The transfer portal means that several names on the list haven’t even suited up for their respective teams yet but are poised to make an immediate impact.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) is the main returnee from a 31-1 squad. James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

First team

C Kofi Cockburn, Illinois. The big man (17.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg) explored the transfer portal, but then opted to return, making the Fighting Illini a top 10 team despite the key loss of first-team All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu. Cockburn will be the face of this year’s seasoned roster, looking to avenge an earlier-than-expected NCAA Tournament loss after garnering a No. 1 seed last March.

F Drew Timme, Gonzaga . Perhaps the 'Zags best player in last year’s NCAA Tournament, Timme (19.0 ppg, 66% FG shooting) is the main returnee from a 31-1 squad. He can stretch the floor with his versatility at 6-10 and is an underrated passer. But it’s his motor and energy that will give the 'Zags fuel for 2021-22.

F Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga. The lengthy 7-footer has gotten loads of hype and is expected to be the No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA draft. The good news is he’ll have ample time to find his rhythm on a gifted 'Zags roster. Expect him to have highlight reels early on, but expect him to fully hit his stride by February.

G Collin Gillespie, Villanova. Gillespie, the Big East co-player of the year, tore his ACL and missed the postseason for the Wildcats last season. He’ll be back healthy in 2021-22 for his final college hoops season. The senior floor general will make 'Nova a national title contender with his ability to make teammates better.

G Johnny Juzang, UCLA . The central piece of last year’s surprise Final Four squad and the Bruins' top returning scorer (16.0 ppg), Juzang held off on the NBA to come back for another season. He’s got takeover abilities that won’t be needed as much now that team chemistry is more locked in. With the game on the line, he’s one of the best in the country with the ball in his hands.

Second team

F Paolo Banchero, Duke

C Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

G Remy Martin, Kansas

G Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse

G Marcus Carr, Texas

Third team

F Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

F Emoni Bates, Memphis

F Trevion Williams, Purdue

G Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

G Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

