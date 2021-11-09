CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 must-watch players on USA TODAY Sports’ preseason men's college basketball All-America teams

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The 2021-22 men’s college basketball season is here. And so are the top-rated players. USA TODAY Sports examines 15 must-watch players with our preseason All-America list.

After a COVID-affected 2020-21, this year’s veteran-laden cast of stars is heavy on returnees who either bypassed the NBA or are taking full advantage of an extra year of eligibility.

There are still one-and-done freshmen on the list (Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren will be the most talked about), although fewer than previous years. The transfer portal means that several names on the list haven’t even suited up for their respective teams yet but are poised to make an immediate impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l66y6_0cr9Irlv00
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) is the main returnee from a 31-1 squad. James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

First team

C Kofi Cockburn, Illinois. The big man (17.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg) explored the transfer portal, but then opted to return, making the Fighting Illini a top 10 team despite the key loss of first-team All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu. Cockburn will be the face of this year’s seasoned roster, looking to avenge an earlier-than-expected NCAA Tournament loss after garnering a No. 1 seed last March.

F Drew Timme, Gonzaga . Perhaps the 'Zags best player in last year’s NCAA Tournament, Timme (19.0 ppg, 66% FG shooting) is the main returnee from a 31-1 squad. He can stretch the floor with his versatility at 6-10 and is an underrated passer. But it’s his motor and energy that will give the 'Zags fuel for 2021-22.

F Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga. The lengthy 7-footer has gotten loads of hype and is expected to be the No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA draft. The good news is he’ll have ample time to find his rhythm on a gifted 'Zags roster. Expect him to have highlight reels early on, but expect him to fully hit his stride by February.

G Collin Gillespie, Villanova. Gillespie, the Big East co-player of the year, tore his ACL and missed the postseason for the Wildcats last season. He’ll be back healthy in 2021-22 for his final college hoops season. The senior floor general will make 'Nova a national title contender with his ability to make teammates better.

G Johnny Juzang, UCLA . The central piece of last year’s surprise Final Four squad and the Bruins' top returning scorer (16.0 ppg), Juzang held off on the NBA to come back for another season. He’s got takeover abilities that won’t be needed as much now that team chemistry is more locked in. With the game on the line, he’s one of the best in the country with the ball in his hands.

Second team

F Paolo Banchero, Duke

C Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

G Remy Martin, Kansas

G Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse

G Marcus Carr, Texas

Third team

F Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

F Emoni Bates, Memphis

F Trevion Williams, Purdue

G Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

G Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 15 must-watch players on USA TODAY Sports' preseason men's college basketball All-America teams

thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
Collegiate Times

CT Sports staffers’ preseason basketball award winners

Aluma has already been listed as Preseason All-ACC and is a finalist for the Karl Malone Award watchlist, which recognizes the top power forward in Division I basketball. Aluma had a stint with the G League Camp at the NBA Draft and was able to practice his skills at a more competitive level. Aluma is an instrumental player for the Hokies and will be looking to finish his final year with the Hokies strong.
NBA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westminster heads up PAC preseason men's basketball poll

A championship in the spring is just as impressive as one in the winter, as Westminster showed last season. The Titans finished 11-1 in a truncated 2020 season and raised the trophy in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. That run of success has the team on top of the PAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll.
BASKETBALL
chatsports.com

Men’s Basketball: Player profiles — Tyler Wahl

From Jon Leuer to Frank Kaminsky and Ethan Happ, it’s almost impossible to overlook signature big men at the University of Wisconsin. Dominance down low is a generational theme in Madison, and Tyler Wahl, a six-foot-nine forward in his third year, wearing red and white, aims to climb the ranks and join Badger royalty.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buffzone.com

Preseason review: What’s next for CU Buffs men’s basketball

After watching his team get routed on the road, Tad Boyle was ready to channel his inner Mike Tyson. That’s not to say the head coach of the Colorado men’s basketball team was ready to bite someone’s ear off, though he might have been angry enough to at least consider it after watching his team sleepwalk through the first 10 minutes of Sunday’s lopsided 82-67 exhibition loss at Nebraska.
BOULDER, CO
rpiathletics.com

Patrick Mahoney a Preseason All-America

TROY, N.Y. - Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Patrick Mahoney has been recognized with a national honor, earning D3hoops.com Preseason All-America Fourth Team recognition. The teams are chosen from previous years' post-season nominations. A senior, Mahoney (Ossining, NY / Fordham Prep.) was a National All-America First Team selection by the...
TROY, NY
Alliance Review

College Basketball | Mount Union men second, women fifth in preseason Ohio Athletic Conference coaches polls

The Mount Union men's basketball team was picked second and the Purple Raiders' women's squad was selected fifth in the Ohio Athletic Conference preseason coaches polls. Marietta topped the men's poll with 81 points and received nine of 10 first-place votes. The Purple Raiders, who finished last year's COVID-shortened season with an 8-4 record, had the other first-place vote and received 73 points.
OHIO STATE
NBA Analysis Network

This Spurs-Wizards Trade Sends Thaddeus Young To D.C.

Ever since they acquired him from the Chicago Bulls as part of the sign-and-trade deal that sent DeMar DeRozan to Chicago, the San Antonio Spurs have been looking to trade Thaddeus Young. What the Spurs are looking for in a trade for him remains unknown, but it does not seem...
NBA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Florida’s Stunning Performance vs. Samford

The Florida Gators continue to stumble through the mess that has been their 2021 season. After starting the year at 3-1 with a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama, Dan Mullen and the Gators have absolutely crumbled. Falling in their last three games, including a blowout loss to South Carolina this past weekend, the team now find themselves in yet another losing situation.
FLORIDA STATE
