UPDATE: Huntington stabbing stemmed from argument

UPDATE (2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9): According to a police report, the victim was a 63-year-old man, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim told officers that an unknown man and woman were arguing in his house and that he was struck in the head by an unknown object when he tried to break up the argument.

Huntington PD is still investigating the incident/

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Cabell County Dispatch confirmed that a stabbing was reported around 4:24 a.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of Richmond Street in Huntington.

One man was transported to the hospital.

No other information is available at this time, but this story will be updated as we confirm more details.

