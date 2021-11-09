CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health News – Therapy for heart failure

By WNKY Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 6,000,000 adults in the U.S. have heart failure, a chronic condition where...

Best Life

10 Early Warning Signs of Heart Failure Experts Want You to Know

Heart failure happens when the heart is unable to pump enough blood and oxygen to support other organs in your body. While it doesn't mean that the heart has stopped beating, heart failure is considered a very serious condition and currently affects about 6.2 million adults in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). The good news is that you can lower your risk of heart failure by making healthy lifestyle choices when it comes to your weight, diet, alcohol and tobacco use, and exercise habits. There are also medications that help treat heart failure if you are diagnosed with the condition, though it's obviously best to do whatever you can to avoid the disease if at all possible. And one of the best places to start is to understand the warning signs you should be on the lookout for. With that said, read on to discover 10 early warning signs of heart failure that doctors and other health experts want you to know.
CBS4 Indy

Cases of ‘broken heart syndrome’ on the rise

INDIANAPOLIS — Most of us are familiar with the concept of a broken heart, but did you know it’s an actual medical diagnosis? Not only that, doctors across the country are also reporting seeing more patients with “broken heart syndrome,” according to new research in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Broken heart syndrome, […]
yourerie

Your Health: Preventing heart disease

Every year 600,000 Americans die of heart disease. It is the leading cause of death for both men and women, but it also is one of the most preventable. Here is more information that could help lower your chances for heart disease and protect your heart. Heart disease is the...
osu.edu

Ohio State first in nation to use new treatment for heart failure patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cardiologists at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine are the first in the United States to use a novel pulmonary neuromodulation system to treat patients hospitalized with acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF), which is new or worsening symptoms of heart failure. The...
alternativemedicine.com

How Sleep and Heart Health are Related

Chronic insufficient sleep is a common occurrence around the world and results in numerous physiological detriments and consequences, including cardiovascular complications. Heart health in otherwise healthy adults with chronically limited sleep showed abnormal heart rate patterns in a new study published in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology.
Anniston Star

Dr. Bridget Gibson: Heart Attack Warning Signs for Women

Heart attack symptoms displayed by men and women can be considerably different. When a woman has a heart attack she may experience nausea, overwhelming fatigue and dizziness. Her warning signs of an impending heart attack could include shortness of breath, vomiting, and back or jaw pain. Because these symptoms are...
MedicalXpress

People with AFib and diabetes were less likely to notice irregular heartbeat

Adults with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and atrial fibrillation were less likely to notice symptoms of irregular heartbeat, more likely to have a lower quality of life and experienced more coexisting health conditions than people with atrial fibrillation who did not have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
nbc15.com

UW Health treats first patient in U.S. with cell therapy for heart disease

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin man became the first patient in the nation last week to undergo investigational cell therapy for heart disease, UW Health announced Friday. Donald Krause has a heart condition called myocardial ischemia (CMI), which UW Health explained is when blood flow to the heart is reduced and prevents the heart muscle from receiving enough oxygen.
utoledo.edu

Cardiovascular Specialist at UTMC Discusses Signs of Heart Failure

Certified Nurse Practitioner at The University of Toledo Medical Center, Theresa Garris walks through the signs, symptoms and common types of heart failure. Garris explains that some two million people are estimated to be living with some form of heart failure in the United States – a number that will dramatically increase over the next decade.
birminghamnews.net

Here's how bedtime is associated with heart health

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI): Going to sleep between 10:00 and 11:00 pm is associated with a lower risk of developing heart disease compared to earlier or later bedtimes, according to a study led by an international team of researchers. The study was published in European Heart Journal - Digital...
Sentinel

How heart consumption could affect heart health

Paracetamol was one of the drugs used electronic master of science indicated on Spain for its efficacy with treatment objectives. About general, I learned about a safe medication approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products ( AEMPS ) This medication is part of the medicines called pain...
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Best Life

Doing This With Your Fingers May Be an Early Parkinson's Sign, Says Mayo Clinic

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects motor coordination. And while the symptoms of PD can become debilitating for certain patients, they often begin gradually, with only subtle signs that something is amiss. That's exactly why knowing the signs of Parkinson's is so essential. By recognizing certain symptoms that can easily fly under the radar, you can develop a treatment plan that will preserve your quality of life in a timely manner. Read on to find out which symptom of Parkinson's you can't afford to miss and what to do if you notice this red flag.
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Explains Why Taking Daily Aspirin for Heart Attack Prevention Can Be Risky for Older Adults

Researchers estimate that millions of adults in the United States take low-dose daily aspirin to prevent cardiovascular events, like heart attacks and stroke. However, you might not know that in 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began recommending against the practice for people with no history of cardiovascular events. On Tuesday, the United States Preventative Service Task Force (an independent panel of experts in disease prevention) issued draft guidelines that suggest doctors stop recommending daily aspirin to people 60 and older who want to prevent their first heart attack or stroke.
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
