WhatsApp has been teasing multi-device support for a while. Now, users can enable this feature, which is currently in public beta, using their iPhones or Android devices. According to a FAQ page from WhatsApp, the “multi-device beta is an opt-in program that gives you early access to try a new version of WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal. If you join the multi-device beta, you’ll be able to use linked companion devices without the need to keep your phone connected.”

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO