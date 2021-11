ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — St. James Parish officials announced Friday that the Lighting of the Bonfires on Christmas Eve will return for the 2021 holiday season. The bonfires on the levee, a unique annual tradition, is meant to signal a lighted path for Papa Noel to travel to bring Christmas joy to the children of the River Parishes. The event, which is usually attended by thousands from around the world, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO