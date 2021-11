This incredible Ford Panel Coca-Cola truck is a blast from the past brings a cool refreshing drink of history to your garage. Coca-Cola has been through many phases on its vast journey to become the multi-billion dollar industry superpower today. From the simpler days of the classic “Drink Coca-Cola” slogan to the now-famous “Real Magic,” the Coca-Cola company has established itself within our culture as a pillar in American history. One of the most instantly recognizable pieces of the Coca-Cola past was stunning Coke delivery trucks. With thousands of dedicated fans of the brand who would jump at the chance to show their appreciation for the Coca-Cola company, many people find themselves with the desire to purchase one of these goofy soda transporters. So what if you want to get your hands on one of these famous delivery vehicles?

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO