In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, goaltender Tuukka Rask was spotted on the ice in full gear on Monday. Meanwhile, defenceman Derek Forbort was called out by head coach Bruce Cassidy to the media after an abysmal performance against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. In other news, Nick Foligno is closing in on a return as he was able to re join his team for practice on Friday. Last but not least, the Bruins are considering moving Jack Studnicka to the wing as they are beginning to get healthier.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO