Great news – Browns Nation! The Cleveland Browns just re-signed G Wyatt Teller to a four-year contract. This means he will be on the team until 2025. For people who have doubts about the Browns still, this is a good move. The reason this is a good move is because good teams find ways to keep their good players. Teller is a huge key to our success when it comes to our offensive line. He has helped establish the run game for the Cleveland Browns and is a huge protector to QB Baker Mayfield.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO