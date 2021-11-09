CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee man arrested, accused of child abuse after infant boy hospitalized

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmQrv_0cr9Gjk500

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) — A 21-year-old Scott County man was arrested and accused of child abuse following the hospitalization of an infant boy Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

FDA reports 100+ drug shortages nationwide

A joint effort by TBI special agents and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office led to the Monday night arrest of Ethan R. Jeffers, 21, the infant boy’s father, who is accused of causing the injuries to the boy that led to his hospitalization. The investigation came at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, who tasked TBI agents to work alongside SCSO detectives.

Jeffers is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect. He was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 16

Broken Soul
3d ago

I don't think I loathe anything more than a man or woman abusing a child or murdering.Castrate this low life, then put him away for good. women who abuse or murder children deserve life and a Oophorectomy.

Reply
3
Stephanie
4d ago

He needs some adult abuse when he goes to prison.

Reply(3)
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, TN
County
Scott County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Scott County, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospitalization#Tbi#District Attorney#Scso#Aggravated Child Abuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy