Players with Prime Gaming, which comes alongside Amazon Prime at no additional cost, can unlock the Apex Legends Ash Bundle simply by redeeming it. Players must first navigate to the Prime Gaming Homepage, once there they merely need to locate at select the Apex Legends: Venom Blade Bundle and click claim now. If players have not yet linked their EA account to their Prime Gaming they will be prompted to do so, but it is a very simple process. Once that is done all players have to do is finish claiming the bundle which should then be waiting for them in-game once they reboot Apex.

