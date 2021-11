One of college basketball's top early-season matchups takes place on Saturday night when the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs host the No. 5 Texas Longhorns in a battle of national title contenders at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. The Bulldogs (1-0) return two starters from last season's team that lost to Baylor in the national championship game. Gonzaga opened the season on Tuesday with a 97-63 win over overmatched Dixie State. Meanwhile the Longhorns (1-0) are in the second game of the Chris Beard era. The new-look Texas lineup destroyed Houston Baptist 92-48 on Tuesday.

