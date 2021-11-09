CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford & Company B: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.2 million. The Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said...

www.kansascity.com

Kansas City Star

Lyell Immunopharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) on Friday reported a loss of $48.9 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. The biotechnology firm posted revenue of $2.8 million in the period.
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 1.37% to $225.82 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $271.67 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
MarketWatch

Purple Innovations stock plummets amid multiple downgrades after earnings; kudos to BofA's Nagle for being early

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. plummeted 21.6% toward a 17-month low in midday trading Wednesday, after a host of rating downgrades in the wake of the mattress maker's delayed and disappointing third-quarter results and lowered outlook. No less than four of the 10 analysts surveyed by FactSet cut their ratings to the equivalent of hold, and six analysts cut their price targets. Kudos to analyst Curtis Nagle at BofA Securities, who double downgraded the stock to sell a day before results were due, citing evidence of "weak" online trends the a new "big" competitive threat. Truist's Keith Hughes cut this rating to hold from buy, calling the results "exceptionally poor." Raymond James' Bobby Griffin lowered the rating to market perform from outperform, saying that while he understands that his downgrade is "late," he now has "very low confidence" in his forward estimates or the underlying demand trends in Purple's wholesale business. The stock has plunged 54.3% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 24.0%.
Sourcing Journal

Strong Clothing Sales Drove Dillard’s Q3 Smash

Dillard’s reported diluted earnings at $9.81, blowing past the $5.52 Wall Street was looking for. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
The Motley Fool

Why This Semiconductor Stock Is Still a Buy

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) often flies under the radar, but investors should take a closer look at this semiconductor manufacturer. The company specializes in analog chips and embedded processing products, and it's the industry leader in both cases. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
