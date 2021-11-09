CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Preview: UCLA v. Cal State Bakersfield

By Robert Carpentier
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe secret scrimmage is in the past and the lone official exhibition game has been played. Now the UCLA men’s basketball team begins playing games that are the “real thing” starting this Tuesday night when the Bruins host the Roadrunners of Cal State Bakersfield (8 PM PT; Pac-12 Network)....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

More Observations from UCLA's Win Over Villanova

For David Woods' game review, GO HERE. There were a few more takeaways from this UCLA/Villanova game upon second viewing. -- The obvious: if you weren't at this game, you missed out. Remember all those UCLA games in Pauley Pavilion over the years with an atmosphere that was electric? This was that. It's a time in our lives that we truly need this kind of experience for the renewal of our souls.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How To Watch, Stream and Listen: UCLA vs. Colorado

The UCLA Bruins (5-4, 3-3) face the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 2-4) at the Rose Bowl after coming off a bye week. The Bruins will try for the third game in a row to become bowl eligible after losing to division leaders Oregon and Utah. It is also a critical stretch...
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Keys To The Game: Beating Arizona State

Washington enters today's game with Arizona State with a lot of distractions. Head coach Jimmy Lake is on suspension and there are rumors that he could be fired in the next 48 hours. If that wasn't enough, they also parted ways with offensive coordinator John Donovan and there are more rumors that Sam Huard and Dylan Morris split first team reps this past week. Is a short leash in play with Morris if things aren't going well for the Husky offense this week? Junior Adams will be calling plays and you can probably expect to see things open up a bit more, especially if Huard comes into the game.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Basketball
Local
California Sports
247Sports

DawgmanRadio: Arizona State Pre-Game

After a tumultuous week on Montlake, the Huskies are heading into their game against Arizona State with a 4-5 record while their head coach is currently on suspension. There's been speculation Jimmy Lake could be let go, but before that plays out, Washington will take the field to face off with the Sun Devils this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

CJ Fredrick to undergo surgery, likely out for the season

Kentucky men’s basketball guard CJ Fredrick will undergo surgery this week to repair a left hamstring injury and is likely to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. “This news hurts so much because I love this team and we have a great group of guys,” Fredrick said. “I have the best teammates, coaches, medical staff, friends and family that will get me back where I need to be. We have a very special team this season and I will do whatever I can to support the team. I am looking forward to working hard and being the player I want to be for next season. I appreciate all the support of Big Blue Nation during this difficult time. My journey looks a little different, but I will be back.”
BASKETBALL
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs Washington State

The No. 3 ranked Oregon Duck football program will face off against Pac-12 North Divisional rival Washington State Saturday night from Autzen Stadium. The Ducks will put their prime position for the third straight Pac-12 title on the line, as well as their college football playoff chances when they host Washington State.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Barnes
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Tyger Campbell
247Sports

Who and What to Watch: No. 9 Notre Dame @ Virginia

Notre Dame Notebook: Kyle Hamilton not yet Medically Cleared. 1 — Running Wild? There are a handful of tell-tale statistical categories that, when combined, clearly illustrate a season’s worth of flaws for a defense. And Virginia checks too many of those boxes:. Opponent rushes in excess of 30 and 40...
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

How to Watch: Colgate vs. NC State 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State is all set for Game 2 of the 2021-22 season, welcoming Colgate into PNC Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Wolfpack will have its stiffest test yet against the Raiders, a team that returns a ton of scoring from last year and also comes in at 1-0 already on the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Is a bowl game motivation for the Mountaineers?

West Virginia begins the final quarter of the regular season in today's noon FS1 game at Kansas State, and there isn't an inspirational landmark for them to reach or avoid with a win or a loss. Do the Mountaineers want to be better than they were last week? Of course. But that's a pretty consistent condition. There isn't a unique condition attached to this one. They snapped a seven-game road losing streak the last time they played away from home. They've beaten the Wildcats the past five seasons. They aren't bowl eligible with a win, and they can still make it to a bowl if they lose today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Dana Altman's instant reactions from blowout win over SMU

Oregon head basketball coach Dana Altman discusses the team's blowout win over SMU, what went right for Oregon, where they need to keep improving, and his thoughts on signing another elite recruiting class. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Bruins#Kansas State#Cal State#Pac 12 Network#Chico State#Campbell#Sec#Georgia State
247Sports

Updated scouting report on rising 2023 tight end Jelani Thurman

Jelani Thurman has emerged this fall as a name to know in the 2023 recruiting class. The talented tight end from Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes is personnel-flexible, high-ceiling prospect thanks to his physical specs and overall athletic profile. Thurman, who debuted this week as a high three-star on 247Sports and...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

By The Numbers: Kentucky-Robert Morris

No. 10 Kentucky's 100-60 win over Robert Morris at Rupp Arena Friday night by the numbers:. – Kentucky notched its first win of the season to get back to .500 at 1-1. Robert Morris fell to 0-2. – This was the regular-season home opener for UK. The Wildcats are now 42-4 in home openers in Rupp Arena and a perfect 13-0 under head coach John Calipari.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Updated scouting report on 2023 4-star offensive lineman Brycen Sanders

The following breakdown is an updated 247Sports scouting report on Brycen Sanders, the industry-generated 247Sports Composite four-star offensive lineman from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School. A top 300 prospect nationally, Sanders is also ranked No. 16 among 2023 interior offensive linemen and No. 6 overall in the state of Tennessee for his class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

John Calipari talks Kentucky basketball rotation after 100-60 win over Robert Morris

The Kentucky Wildcats rebounded from their season-opening loss to Duke earlier this week, and they did so with a statement. UK won 100-60 over Robert Morris Friday, with guard Kellan Grady scoring a team-high 19 points in the victory. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe added 14 points and 20 rebounds. Kentucky head coach John Calipari saw progress across the board and credited his players for coming together. While doing so, he delved deeper into his team’s rotation and unloading the Wildcats’ bench.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Everything Coach K said about Duke's win over Army

It wasn't always easy, but the final score showed that Duke was the much better team than visiting Army as the Blue Devils won 82-56 in the first of back-to-back games. Wendell Moore led the way, notching the program's fifth triple-double ever and just the third under Coach K. The Hall of Fame Head Coach spoke after his last home opener ever, breaking down the emotions that go in to his final farewell season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

31K+
Followers
261K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy